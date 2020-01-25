45,053 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Kroger comprises approximately 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,009,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

