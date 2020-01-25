Bay Rivers Group Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after purchasing an additional 500,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

