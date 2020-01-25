Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 12,595 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

