Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

