Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $192.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

