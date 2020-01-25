Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

