Bay Rivers Group Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 7.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 539,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19.

