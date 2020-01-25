Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.38 and a 1 year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

