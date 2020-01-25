Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

