Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,651 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

