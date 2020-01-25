Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

PK opened at $23.50 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

