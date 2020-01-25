Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,895 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 73.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGX opened at $42.12 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

