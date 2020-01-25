Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $20,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 174,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 328.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.