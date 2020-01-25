Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $117.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.86 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

