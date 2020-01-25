Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

