Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

ABT stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

