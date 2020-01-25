Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,754,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in LKQ by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after acquiring an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.