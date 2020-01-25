Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

