Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.38 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

