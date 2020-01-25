Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

