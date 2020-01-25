Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Discovery Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.