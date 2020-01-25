Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 24,805 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,717.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

