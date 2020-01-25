Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,826,000 after acquiring an additional 286,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

DAL opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

