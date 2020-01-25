Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $176.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

