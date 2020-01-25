Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 510,380 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 510,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,123,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 6.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $77,131,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,066,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

LOW opened at $120.23 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

