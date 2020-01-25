Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,055,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 225,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after buying an additional 139,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

