Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 509,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.