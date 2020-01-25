Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.