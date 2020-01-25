Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

