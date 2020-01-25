First American Bank Buys Shares of 1,409 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First American Bank bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLT opened at $316.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.61.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

