First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

