56,877 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

