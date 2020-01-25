First American Bank Invests $1.97 Million in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.