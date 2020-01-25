First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

