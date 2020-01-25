First Personal Financial Services Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $163.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $163.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

