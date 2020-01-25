First American Bank Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 98,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.07 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

