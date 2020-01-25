First American Bank Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,873,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.