3,500 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $214.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.