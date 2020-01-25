First American Bank Invests $4.51 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.