4,958 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 596,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Leidos by 354.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $24,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.62 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

