First American Bank Makes New Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First American Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,531,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc
First American Bank Buys Shares of 1,409 FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
First American Bank Buys Shares of 1,409 FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc
First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc
56,877 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp Acquired by First American Bank
56,877 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp Acquired by First American Bank
First American Bank Invests $1.97 Million in Prudential Financial Inc
First American Bank Invests $1.97 Million in Prudential Financial Inc
First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report