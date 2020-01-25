First Personal Financial Services Sells 9,165 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.