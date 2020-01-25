First American Bank Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,349 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

