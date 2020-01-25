First American Bank Invests $939,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,712,000 after buying an additional 305,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $79.13 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

