Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $341.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.33.

TMO opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

