Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Q&K International Group’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q&K International Group will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q&K International Group.

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

NYSE:QK opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

