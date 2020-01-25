Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

