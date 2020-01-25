Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
ASX BKI opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. Bki Investment has a 1 year low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of A$1.74 ($1.23).
About Bki Investment
