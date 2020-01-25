Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

ASX BKI opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. Bki Investment has a 1 year low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of A$1.74 ($1.23).

About Bki Investment

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

