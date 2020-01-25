Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

