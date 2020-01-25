Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

